20,939 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

PLUG opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.