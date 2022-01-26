Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

