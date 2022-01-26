Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,485,680. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

