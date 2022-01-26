US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

