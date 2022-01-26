Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.54% of Dycom Industries worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of DY stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

