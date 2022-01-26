IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 691 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

