Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,367 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.