Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,750 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

