Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.62.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

