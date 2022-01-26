Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $61.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.64.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.