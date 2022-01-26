Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,735 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

