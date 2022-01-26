Analysts Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $30.83

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

