Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Berry Global Group worth $71,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

