Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Novanta worth $72,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

