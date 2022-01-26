Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 57,294 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.88% of Lakeland Financial worth $70,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.