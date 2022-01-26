US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 340.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $82.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

