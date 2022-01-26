Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.30

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 14312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Get Match Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.