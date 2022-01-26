Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,746,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $101,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $80,472,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $48,108,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $31,123,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

