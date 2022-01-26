Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 469,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Citrix Systems worth $77,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

