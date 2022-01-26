Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

