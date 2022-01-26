AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,733 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

