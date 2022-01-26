3,005 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.