O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

