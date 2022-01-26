AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,712 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

