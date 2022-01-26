AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.07 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

