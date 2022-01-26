O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,272 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

