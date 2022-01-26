First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 136,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

