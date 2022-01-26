Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

