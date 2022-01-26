Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.