Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBTX stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $80.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

