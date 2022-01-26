Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.81. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 537.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

