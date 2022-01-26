Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 299256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,018,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

