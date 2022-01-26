Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.93

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $815.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

