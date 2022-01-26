IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.93

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $602.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

