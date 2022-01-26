AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.11

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 3986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 70.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

