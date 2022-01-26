Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 3909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth approximately $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 596.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,064 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

