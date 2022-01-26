Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 3909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.
In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth approximately $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 596.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,064 shares during the last quarter.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
