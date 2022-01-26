Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

