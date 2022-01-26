Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

