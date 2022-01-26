Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $185.11 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

