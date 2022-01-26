Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 401.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

