Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

