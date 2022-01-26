Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $550.73 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $323.30 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

