Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,464 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

