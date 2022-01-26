Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $419,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 409.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE BCO opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

