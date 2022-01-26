Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,508 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arlo Technologies worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

