Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,029 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ooma worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $430.30 million, a PE ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

