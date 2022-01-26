Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

