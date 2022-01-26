Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 136,032 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 136,032 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

DKS stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

