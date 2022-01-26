Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOX were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

