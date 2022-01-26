Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.